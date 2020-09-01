Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Athenex shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 31,441 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 99.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $875.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

