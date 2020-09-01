Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Trading Down 6.4%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 1,674,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,481,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Athersys in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athersys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -1.70.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Athersys news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at $276,223.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 410,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth $29,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

