ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) Financial Survey

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -34.64% -0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ATIF and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.96%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than ATIF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ATIF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATIF and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $3.08 million 13.07 $430,000.00 N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

ATIF has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

ATIF has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats ATIF on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

