Ativo Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 1.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,188,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $417.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

