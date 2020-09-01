ATLANT (ATL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $308.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $308.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

