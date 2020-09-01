Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $199.31

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $199.31 and last traded at $196.50, with a volume of 19343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.53, a P/E/G ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,251 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,455,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after acquiring an additional 484,589 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

