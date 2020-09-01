AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Boosted by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,731,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

