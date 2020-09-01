Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Up 11.1%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA) shares traded up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 1,012,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 434,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Aura Energy Company Profile (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden. It also holds interest in the Tasiast South gold property covering an area of 175 square kilometers in Mauritania.

