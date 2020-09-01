Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 223.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 531.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

