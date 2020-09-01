Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $171.47

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $171.47 and traded as low as $123.00. Avation shares last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 5,666 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Avation in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 million and a PE ratio of 1.66.

About Avation (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

