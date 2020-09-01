AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVEVF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

