AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.29

Axa SA (EPA:CS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.29 and traded as low as $17.33. AXA shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 5,580,963 shares.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €25.90 ($30.47) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.03 ($27.10).

Get AXA alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.29.

AXA Company Profile (EPA:CS)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.