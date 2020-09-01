Axiom International Investors LLC DE Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned about 0.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 710,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 104.30, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

