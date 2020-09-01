Axiom International Investors LLC DE Has $70.52 Million Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre comprises about 1.4% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.14% of Mercadolibre worth $70,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $40.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,209.26. 671,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $815.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.63 and a beta of 1.72. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

