Axiom International Investors LLC DE Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned 0.11% of Generac worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Generac by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Generac by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2,123.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after purchasing an additional 182,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.25. 506,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,603. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.