Axiom International Investors LLC DE Purchases 16,287 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.3% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned 0.10% of Zoetis worth $68,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,743 shares of company stock worth $5,323,449 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.05. 1,273,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,579. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

