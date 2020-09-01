Axiom International Investors LLC DE Sells 22,463 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,463 shares during the quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

RACE traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.57. 164,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.65. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

