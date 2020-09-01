Axiom International Investors LLC DE Sells 23,407 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,407 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $107,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $25.55 on Tuesday, hitting $1,655.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,306. The firm has a market cap of $1,125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,659.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,534.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,388.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

