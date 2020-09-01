Axiom International Investors LLC DE Takes Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,242,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.09% of Atlassian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,238,000 after buying an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Atlassian by 830.6% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 161,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $824,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,807. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -136.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.97. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.