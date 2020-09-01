Axiom International Investors LLC DE Trims Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,198 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 3.2% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned about 0.21% of ServiceNow worth $164,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 74.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,439,000 after acquiring an additional 647,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

In related news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW traded up $15.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.19. 1,370,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $497.25. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.88, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

