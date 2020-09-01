Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNDSF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

BNDSF stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.18.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.