Banco Espirito Santo (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Banco Espirito Santo (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Espirito Santo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Banco Espirito Santo has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Banco Espirito Santo

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

