Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report sales of $73.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.67 million and the highest is $73.53 million. Bancorp posted sales of $71.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $276.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.28 million to $277.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $313.45 million, with estimates ranging from $311.09 million to $315.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBBK. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $544.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. Bancorp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 175,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

