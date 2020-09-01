Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.23

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.23 and last traded at $169.42, with a volume of 9081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $29,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,516.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total transaction of $99,876.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,296. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 48,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bandwidth by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.