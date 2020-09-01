Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH) Shares Down 1%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (LON:BOCH) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 5,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 188,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

About Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, and instant access accounts, as well as fixed term deposits; debit and credit cards; overdraft facilities; car, personal, student, and housing loans; life and general insurance products; and finance, factoring, investment banking, fund management, and private banking services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.