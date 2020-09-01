Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,088,978 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.33% of EOG Resources worth $85,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,099 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

EOG traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,937. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

