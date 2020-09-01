Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Cigna worth $89,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.81 and a 200 day moving average of $185.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total transaction of $363,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,306 shares of company stock worth $47,203,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

