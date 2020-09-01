Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Prudential Financial worth $68,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.51. 25,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,030. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.