Bank of Montreal Can Has $65.07 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 191,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Stryker worth $65,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $206,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $1,429,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 20.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.19. 8,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

