Bank of Montreal Can Has $79.33 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.49% of Deckers Outdoor worth $79,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,519,000 after buying an additional 66,804 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.94. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,004,819.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,297,950. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

