Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,407 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of Rockwell Automation worth $66,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 72.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,429 shares of company stock worth $3,914,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.33.

ROK stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.57. 3,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.44. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $238.49. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

