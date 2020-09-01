Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$78.00 to C$83.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Bank of Montreal traded as high as C$25.10 and last traded at C$81.98, with a volume of 1047425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.78.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$84.54.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

In other news, Director George Cope purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$76.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$76.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.97.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 60.49%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.