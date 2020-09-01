Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 36,250 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Paycom Software worth $122,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 408.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock opened at $299.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.25 and a 200 day moving average of $272.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.94.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,670. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

