Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Trimble worth $137,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trimble by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $624,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,770 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Trimble by 23.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,697 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Trimble by 35.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,188 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trimble by 152.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,518,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 917,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after acquiring an additional 265,521 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,102. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Raymond James raised their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

TRMB opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.