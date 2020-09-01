Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $116.16 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $116,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

MPWR stock opened at $267.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.18 and a 200-day moving average of $210.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $2,688,300.00. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total value of $3,992,425.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,668,710.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,865,171. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

