Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $117 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of IPG Photonics worth $117,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $184.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.72.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $396,479.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

