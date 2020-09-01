Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

TSE:BNS opened at C$56.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$46.38 and a 52 week high of C$76.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$56.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

