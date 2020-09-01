Barclays ETN+ ETNs Linked to the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTORTM TotaL Return Index (NYSEARCA:VQT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Barclays ETN+ ETNs Linked to the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTORTM TotaL Return Index (NYSEARCA:VQT)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $199.01 and last traded at $199.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average of $179.52.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ ETNs Linked to the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTORTM TotaL Return Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ ETNs Linked to the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTORTM TotaL Return Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.