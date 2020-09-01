Barclays PLC Acquires 1,495 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $149,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,266.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

