Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 106.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $16,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,542,000 after buying an additional 462,752 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 354,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 282,517 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDM opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

