Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,613 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Athene worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Athene by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

ATH stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.37. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.68 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

