Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of LTC Properties worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial raised LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

