Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,384,000 after buying an additional 707,791 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 110.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 657,706 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 227.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 470,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,699,000 after acquiring an additional 401,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,532,000 after acquiring an additional 240,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.