Barclays PLC Purchases 5,889 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of CHDN opened at $174.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.72. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $183.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

