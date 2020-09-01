Barclays PLC Sells 5,685 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dycom Industries worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 211.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 167.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 80.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,386.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at $30,059,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,340.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,998 shares of company stock worth $10,923,911 over the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Shares of DY opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

