Barclays PLC Sells 72,523 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,523 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of BankUnited worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 238.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BankUnited by 49.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 362,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 119,659 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. Bank of America raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

BKU opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.