Barclays PLC Sells 8,884 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.33. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

