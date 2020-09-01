Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Down 44.0% in August

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the July 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barco in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of Barco stock remained flat at $$26.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.70. Barco has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $256.00.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

