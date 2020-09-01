BASIC Hits 24-Hour Volume of $547,407.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. BASIC has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and $547,407.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00135048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.05 or 0.01680446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00196772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00183896 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00218182 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,370,450,380 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.