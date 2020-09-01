Batero Gold (CVE:BAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Batero Gold Corp (CVE:BAT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Batero Gold shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 25,050 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $8.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

About Batero Gold (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious and base metal deposits. Its principal project is the La Cumbre oxide deposit located within the its 100% owned Batero-Quinchia gold project, which consists of a 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

